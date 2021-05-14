Putin spotlights scheme to turn Ukraine into anti-Russia entity

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 14. /TASS/. Attempts are being made to turn Ukraine into Russia’s polar opposite, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the National Security Council on Friday.

"Apparently - and regrettably - attempts are being made to slowly but surely turn Ukraine into some kind of Russia’s polar opposite, an anti-Russia, from where we are likely to be getting news requiring special attention in terms of national security," the head of state pointed out.

Putin emphasized that a purge campaign was clearly in progress throughout Ukraine’s political playing field. "Nationwide media outlets are being shut down, but our Western partners are not responding, instead they are backing such moves," the head of state highlighted.

According to the Russian leader, this issue must be focused on. "We will have to timely and appropriately react to the threats that are being created for us," he stressed.