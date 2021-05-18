Clashes with Israel unite Palestinians for creation of own state — Hamas representative

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The ongoing clashes with Israel have united the Palestinian people around the idea of creating their own independent state with Jerusalem as a capital, Hamas representative in Algeria Mohamed Athmane said Tuesday, according to a report by Algerie Presse Service.

"Any ceasefire with the Zionist entity must correspond to the sacrifice of the Palestinian people," he underscored. According to the Hamas emissary, "the current clashes with the occupational authority have united the Palestinian people around the idea of resistance in order to establish their own independent state with Jerusalem as its capital."

He noted that a ceasefire with Israel "is possible, but only under a condition that it will not return to its intentions to expel the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem and attack the Al-Aqsa mosque."

The Gaza Strip and Israel have been exchanging airstrikes since May 10, after riots broke out in East Jerusalem in response to Israel’s attempt to expel Palestinians living there. According to the latest reports, at least 12 Israeli and over 230 Palestinians were killed.