China detects localized coronavirus outbreak in its northeastern region

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have detected two cases of the coronavirus infection as well as two asymptomatic cases in the city of Yingkou (population about 2.3 mln people, northeastern Liaoning Province), the municipal committee on hygiene and public health reported on Friday evening.

All patients are employed by the same enterprise. Currently, residents of Yingkou are recommended not to leave town without sound reasons.

On Thursday, eastern Anhui Province recorded three cases of COVID-19. An epidemiological investigation demonstrated that one of the infected arrived in the province from Dalian (Liaoning Province) on May 1. After that, epidemiologists presumed that the initial outbreak of the disease occurred in that region.

The experts established 265 people in Yingkou who could have had contact with the infected. During testing, five positive tests were detected. Currently, 217 people have been quarantined. Local authorities blocked exits from the city.

As China’s National Health Commission reported on Friday, the country’s authorities detected local cases of the infection in China for the first time in three weeks - they were documented in Anhui Province. To date, four cases of the infection have been confirmed there - two cases in the city of Hefei (8 mln residents) and two cases in the city of Luan (4.9 mln).

China has recently registered 34 local cases of the infection: four in Anhui Province, two in Liaoning Province, and 28 in Yunnan Province in the city of Zhuyli on the border with Myanmar where a coronavirus hotspot emerged in April.