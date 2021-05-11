South Korean top diplomat to visit Russia once pandemic subsides, ambassador says

MOSCOW, May 11./TASS/. The issue of organizing a visit to Russia by South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will be considered with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic situation and the schedules of the Russian and South Korean top diplomats, Ambassador to Moscow Lee Sok-bae told Russian news agencies on Tuesday.

"Currently, the whole world is experiencing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but close high-level consultations continue between our states," the ambassador said. "We assume that the issue of holding an in-person meeting will be considered once the epidemiological situation normalizes and taking into account the schedules of the two countries’ ministers," the diplomat said when asked whether Seoul was considering a return visit by the South Korean foreign minister.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited South Korea at the end of March, inviting his counterpart to visit Moscow. Ambassador Lee Sok-bae highlighted the importance of Lavrov’s visit to South Korea, since the previous visit took place 12 years ago.