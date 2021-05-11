Over 610 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem - newspaper

CAIRO, May 11. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli law enforcers in East Jerusalem exceeded 610, Palestinian daily Al-Quds reported citing a representative of the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

"At least 612 Palestinians sustained injuries in the course of the day in the area of Temple Mount and the Old City of Jerusalem," the daily cited its source as saying.

Al-Quds reported earlier that the violence erupted on Monday after Israeli police entered Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem and used rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades against people inside the building. Hundreds of Palestinians were reported to be injured in the following clashes with the Israeli police force in East Jerusalem.

Shortly before midnight, Israeli media sources reported that Palestinian militants fired about 150 rockets into the territory of Israel and dozens of them were intercepted by air defense systems. Israel launched in return missile attacks against Palestinian militants on the territory of Gaza.

Palestinian radio station Saut Al-Aqsa reported earlier citing its sources in the local Health Ministry that over 20 people, including nine children, were killed and 70 wounded as a result of Israel’s missile attacks on Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced his concern over the escalation in Gaza and speaking ahead of his meeting on Monday with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi he said that rocket attacks against Israel must "stop immediately."

"We're very focused on the situation in Israel, West Bank, Gaza, very deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we're seeing now, that they need to stop, they need to stop immediately," Blinken stated.