Presidents of Russia, Kyrgyzstan discuss Kyrgyz-Tajik border situation over phone

BISHKEK, May 10. /TASS/. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border during a telephone conversation on Monday, press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported on Monday.

"During the conversation, issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, as well as the situation related to the recent conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation is ready to provide the Kyrgyz Republic with the necessary assistance in overcoming the humanitarian consequences of the border conflict," the statement said.

"Following the talks, the parties agreed to hold a working visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Moscow at the end of May this year, during which the most pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and Eurasian economic integration will be considered. The parties will pay special attention to interaction in the interests of ensuring regional security, including within the framework of the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO," the press service noted.

In addition, during the upcoming meeting the presidents of Russia and Kyrgyzstan plan to discuss "measures taken to counter the coronavirus pandemic, including the supply of Russian vaccines to the Kyrgyz Republic.".