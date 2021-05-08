Palestine calls for Quartet ministerial meeting to take place in Moscow - ambassador

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Palestine calls for a ministerial meeting of Middle East Quartet (Russia, the United States, the United Nations and the European Union) to be held in Moscow at the soonest possible date, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Saturday.

"We highly appreciate Russia’s role in the Quartet on the Middle East. For the first time in a long time, the Americans agreed to hold a Quartet meeting in an online format. We hope that it will soon be possible to convene a ministerial meeting of the Quartet in Moscow or any other venue. We would like it to take place in Moscow," he said.

The diplomat believes that such a meeting would be a boost for an international conference on the Middle East.