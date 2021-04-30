First batch of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to South Ossetia

TSKHINVAL, May 1. /TASS/. The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to South Ossetia on Friday, the republic’s government told TASS.

"Today we received the first batch of the anti-coronavirus vaccine from Russia," the source said.

According to South Ossetia’s Health and Social Development Minister Alla Chochiyeva, the republic is now ready to launch a vaccination campaign.

"We make no distinction between categories of citizens, do not designate groups that should be vaccinated on the first-priority basis. We will vaccinate everyone who wishes to do so," she said.

The republic’s president, Anatoly Bibilov, earlier told TASS that vaccination will be voluntary. He also expressed readiness to receive the Russian jab.

According to the South Ossetia’s sanitary watchdog, 3,311 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in the republic with the population of about 50,000. A total of 2 984 patients have recovered.