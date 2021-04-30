Turkey to receive ‘substantial amount’ of Sputnik V jab from Russia, Erdogan says

ANKARA, April 30. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated after the Friday prayer in Istanbul that within the framework of agreements with Russia this republic will receive a "substantial amount" of the Sputnik V vaccine. His statement was aired by the NTV channel.

"We conducted talks with Russia and, I hope, we will receive the Sputnik V vaccine. Our relevant ministry will conduct more negotiations with the Russian side, I will discuss this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I hope that we will receive from Russia substantial amounts of Sputnik," he said.