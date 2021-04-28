Turkey signs contract on supply of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

"Turkey has signed an agreement on the supply <…> of the Sputnik V vaccine within six months. The first batch will arrive in May. The process of approving the vaccine for emergency use is at its final stage," the Anadolu Agency quotes the minister as saying.

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Turkey has signed a contract on the supply of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated on Wednesday.

Besides, Koca noted that Russia has handed over the Sputnik V production technology to Turkey.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Turkish pharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac agreed to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey.