Washington seeks open strategic stability dialogue with Moscow — Department of State

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. Washington seeks to build and maintain an open dialogue with Moscow on strategic stability, a Department of State spokesperson told TASS on Tuesday.

"We want to build and maintain an open dialogue with Russia on a range of issues related to strategic stability, including arms control discussions to follow up on the New START extension," the spokesperson said.

"We plan to have more on this in the coming months," the spokesperson continued. "We expect this relationship to remain a challenge and it is one we are prepared for. Our goal is to have a relationship with Russia that is predictable and stable."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday Moscow had invited US President Joe Biden’s administration to begin dialogue on strategic stability in line with what Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his State of the Nations Address.

In his annual State of the Nation Address on April 21, President Putin said that Russia was inviting its foreign partners to discuss issues of global stability and elaborate a "security equation." According to Putin, such negotiations would be aimed to create an atmosphere of conflict-free co-existence based on the "security equation" that would encompass all types of offensive and defensive systems capable of carrying out strategic missions.