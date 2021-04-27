Minsk concerned over West’s destructive activity in Eastern European region

MINSK, April 27. /TASS/. Minsk sees the West’s attempts to unleash information warfare in the Eastern European region and destabilize the situation in the post-Soviet space, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said at a meeting of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Defense Ministers’ Council in Dushanbe, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The defense minister of Belarus noted the most pressing problems inherent in the Eastern European region: the unleashing of large-scale information warfare, the West’s destructive activity for destabilizing and shaking loose the situation in the post-Soviet space, unsettled conflicts and color revolutions," the defense ministry noted.

The head of the Belarusian delegation at the meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers in Dushanbe also pointed out that "the activity of Western states for building up coalition and national military potentials with the US active expansion in Europe" posed major threats to the post-Soviet security bloc’s member states.

Belarus also views "unsettled armed conflicts, primarily, in Syria and Afghanistan, and also the persisting high level of international terrorism and religious extremism" as threats, the Belarusian defense minister said.