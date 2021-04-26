Austrian chancellor speaks out against new EU anti-Russian sanctions

VIENNA, April 26. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has spoken against additional sanctions of the EU against Russia. Peace in Europe will only be possible on the condition of cooperation with Russia, he said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung on Monday.

"I am against additional sanctions as a means to an end. We need de-escalation. This is difficult, but constant aggravation is not the path we want to take," Kurz stressed in response to a question on whether the EU needs to introduce new sanctions against Russia.

"The EU sanctions that were already introduced were correct. But it’s important to bet on dialogue. There can always be peace on our continent, only [if the countries work] together with Russia, and not against it," the chancellor added, speaking about the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine that, according to him, is a source of concern in Europe.

Kurz also expressed hope that the situation on the border would not lead to further escalation.

In March 2014, due to the situation in Ukraine, the EU and a number of states, including the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, New Zealand and Iceland introduced sanctions against Russia.