Greece turns the corner on pandemic, no reason to limit flights from Russia — minister

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Greece is not afraid that flights from Russia might be restricted due to the epidemic situation, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said in an interview with TASS.

"The health situation in Greece is actually getting better. We feel that we have a fully functioning system that will keep everyone safe and it does not make sense to limit and restrict any flights," he said.

Currently, the Greek authorities allow up to 4,000 Russians per week to enter the country exclusively by air and only through the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion. Tourists must have a negative coronavirus test and a voucher with a confirmation of a hotel reservation.

Earlier Russia restricted flights with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 and fully suspended flights to Tanzania due to the situation with coronavirus in those countries.