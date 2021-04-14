Czech, Russian ministers to discuss purchase of Russian vaccine, says source

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek will discuss the possibility of purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov during his visit to Moscow on April 20-21, a source close to the Russian ministry informed TASS.

"During the visit, a working meeting is planned with Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, one of the topics of discussion will be the prospects of purchasing the Russian COVID-19 vaccine," the source said.

Earlier, Hamacek, who currently serves as the acting foreign minister of the republic, informed that he is heading to Russia on April 19 to discuss the purchase of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. He stated on Monday that the Czech Republic should be one of the first EU states to purchase the Russian vaccine after it gets the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).