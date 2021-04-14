Czech Republic offers to hold Russia-US summit in Prague

PRAGUE, April 14. /TASS/. The Czech Republic is offering Russia and the US to hold the first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Prague, Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Twitter on Wednesday. Hamacek currently serves as the acting foreign minister of the republic.

"I have instructed our [Czech] ambassadors in Washington and Moscow to offer Prague as a possible meeting place," he said, adding that in his opinion, Prague would be a good venue for the summit as the Czech capital already hosted similar summits in the past. Hamacek reminded that on April 8, 2010, a meeting between Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama, who served as presidents of Russia and the US at the time, was held in Prague.