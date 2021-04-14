Czech Republic offers to hold Russia-US summit in Prague

PRAGUE, April 14. /TASS/. The Czech Republic is offering Russia and the US to hold the first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Prague, Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Twitter on Wednesday. Hamacek currently serves as the acting foreign minister of the republic.
"I have instructed our [Czech] ambassadors in Washington and Moscow to offer Prague as a possible meeting place," he said, adding that in his opinion, Prague would be a good venue for the summit as the Czech capital already hosted similar summits in the past. Hamacek reminded that on April 8, 2010, a meeting between Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama, who served as presidents of Russia and the US at the time, was held in Prague.
On Tuesday, Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held their second telephone conversation since the American leader assumed office.
As the Kremlin press office reported, both leaders discussed in detail the state of bilateral relations and a number of international issues. The White House also informed that Biden proposed holding a personal meeting with Putin "in a third country" in the coming months.
Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that it is still "too early to talk about any details of this meeting." "This is a new proposal and it will be studied and analyzed," the presidential spokesman said.