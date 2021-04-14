Elizabeth II returns to royal duties after husband’s death

LONDON, April 14. /TASS/. Queen Elizabeth II returned to her royal duties four days after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

According to Press Association, the monarch attended an official event to mark the resignation of Lord Chamberlain William Peel. Peel resigned from the post after more than 14 years in office. He was succeeded by former MI-5 head Andrew Parker.

Peel, 73, planned to tender his resignation in late 2020, but postponed it for several months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace informed earlier in the day that on Friday morning Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle. He married Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 26, and their marriage lasted 73 years. The couple has four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.