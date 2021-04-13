Biden, Putin discuss intent for further dialogue on strategic stability, says White House

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden discussed the intent to initiate a dialogue on arms control with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the two presidents’ phone call Tuesday.

"They discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the intent of the United States and Russia to pursue a strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the New START Treaty," the White House said in a written statement referring to the 2010 agreement on strategic nuclear arms reduction treaty, extended for five years this February.