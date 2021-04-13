Biden, Putin discuss intent for further dialogue on strategic stability, says White House

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden discussed the intent to initiate a dialogue on arms control with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the two presidents’ phone call Tuesday.
"They discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the intent of the United States and Russia to pursue a strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the New START Treaty," the White House said in a written statement referring to the 2010 agreement on strategic nuclear arms reduction treaty, extended for five years this February.
"President Biden also made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference," the White House said.
In February, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia notes the US signals on readiness to launch a new stage of strategic dialogue, adding that Russia is ready start working on this field. According to Ryabkov, contacts between Deputy Foreign Ministers of both countries will remain the main channel for strategic dialogue, unless Washington comes up with a different proposal.