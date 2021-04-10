Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 747,000 in past day

GENEVA, April 10. /TASS/. More than 747,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 134.3 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

As of 15:52 Moscow time on April 10, as many as 134,308,070 novel coronavirus cases and 2,907,944 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 747,219 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 13,556.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 34% of the COVID-19 daily tally (255,787 cases). Next are North and South America (248,442 cases), and Southeast Asia (159,624).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (30,692,226), Brazil (13,279,857), India (13,205,926), France (4,901,955), Russia (4,632,688), the United Kingdom (4,370,325), Turkey (3,745,657), Italy (3,736,526), Spain (3,336,637), Germany (2,980,413), Poland (2,552,898), and Colombia (2,492,081).