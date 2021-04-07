Presence of Russian peacekeepers key factor of stability in Karabakh, says Armenian PM

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh becomes the most important factor of stability and security in the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Wednesday.

"I would like to note, first of all, that the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh becomes the most important factor of stability and security in the region. In this regard, I hope to discuss with you today our views on the architecture of the security system in our region, in Nagorno-Karabakh, in Armenia and around it. Of course, we will discuss today some nuances of the Russian-Armenian joint armed forces group operation," he noted.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. Baku and Yerevan challenge the region’s sovereignty since February 1988, when it announced its independence from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

On November 9, Putin, Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a joint trilateral statement on full cessation of hostilities in Karabakh. Both sides stopped at their actual positions at the moment; a number of districts came under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the contact line and the so-called Lachin corridor. After the deployment of peacekeepers, the situation stabilized itself and tens of thousands of displaced Karabakh residents returned to their homes.