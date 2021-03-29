Switzerland continues to pursue independent policy toward Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Switzerland and Russia maintain good relations in many areas, and Bern’s foreign policy remains sovereign and independent, taking into account external factors, Swiss Ambassador to Russia Krystyna Marty Lang said in an interview with TASS.

"Switzerland and Russia maintain good and multifaceted relations in all areas. By the way, this year we mark the 75th anniversary of the resumption of our diplomatic relations. The foreign policy pursued by Switzerland is sovereign and independent. Good relations with all states and peoples of the world are vital for the survival of a country like Switzerland, with its open and globally oriented economy," the ambassador said responding to a question about the influence of third parties, in particular, the United States and the EU, on relations between Moscow and Bern.

The diplomat recalled that Switzerland and Russia maintained contacts in the political, economic, financial, cultural, educational and scientific areas. "For us, Russia is one of the most important partners in matters of peace, security and economic development, so our embassy in Moscow allocates a considerable part of its resources to these areas. It is no coincidence that our embassy is one of the largest and significant diplomatic missions in the Swiss overseas network. Two years ago, we completed the renovation of the old building and the construction of a new one. This group of buildings is a symbol of the solid foundation and long-term nature of our relations," she stressed.

Lang noted that the parties had continued to maintain contacts in 2020, despite the pandemic-related restrictions, adding that "various meetings" were planned for 2021.

Scientific cooperation

The potential of scientific ties between Switzerland and Russia has not been tapped well enough yet, Swiss ambassador in Moscow Krystyna Marty Lang told TASS.

"Switzerland participates in Russia’s cultural activities at different levels. Tight scientific cooperation has been established, but certainly there are more opportunities for further development. For scientific ties and transfer of innovations to develop to mutual benefit it is particularly important to create as much room as possible for joint action," Lang said.

She stressed that such cooperation was one of the key components of this or that country’s image in the eyes of its partners. "Any country’s image depends not only on what various mass media may say about it. Personal contacts that people maintain between each other and joint experience that they share cause a major influence, too," Lang pointed out.

She added that the role of the media was also important, "so it is necessary for people to have freedom to move about and openly speak about the current events."

"People tend to perceive more easily what they know and are familiar with. I do not think that the people of Switzerland and Russia are very different in this respect," Lang concluded.