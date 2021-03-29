Ukraine’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 32,000

"Another 8,346 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine as of March 29, 2021, with 344 children and 140 health professionals contracting the disease," he noted.

KIEV, March 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian medical workers recorded 8,346 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday. The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 complications has exceeded 32,000.

As many as 3,129 people were taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours, 2,875 patients recovered, and 178 others died of COVID-19 complications.

Most cases were recorded in the Kharkov Region (664) the Dnepropetrovsk Region (647), the Lvov Region (820), the Odessa Region (658) and the Zhitomir Region (567). Ukraine’s COVID-19 case tally has hit 1,652,409 since the start of the pandemic, 1,303,500 patients have recovered and 32,132 people have died.

Ukraine has so far conducted more than 8 million PCR tests covering about 19% of its population. As many as 24,404 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. According to the country’s Health Ministry, 198,464 people have been vaccinated by now.

An emergency situation regime, as well as a general quarantine, will remain in place in Ukraine until April 30. The so-called adaptive quarantine resumed on February 24, with regions divided into zones depending on the epidemiological situation.

Ukraine is carrying out vaccination using India’s Covishield drug developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca jointly with the University of Oxford. The country has officially registered three vaccines: Covishield, Pfizer-BioNTech and CoronaVac manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech. Ukraine refused to use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.