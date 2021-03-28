Opposition rally and march held in central Yerevan

YEREVAN, March 28. /TASS/. Armenia’s opposition Homeland Salvation Movement held a rally and a march in central Yerevan on Sunday, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

"We will continue our protests in front of the parliament building round-the-clock. Starting from tomorrow, our leaders will travel around entire Armenia to organize nationwide rallies to compel [Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan to resignation," Gegham Manukyan, one of today’s rally organizers, said.

Political crisis has been smoldering in Armenia since late February after Onik Gasparyan, the then Chief of the General Staff, and the higher army command demanded Pashinyan’s resignation. Opposition activities several times blocked traffic along Yerevan’s central roads around the parliament building. After consultations with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and the leaders of the three parliamentary factions on March 18, Pashinyan said that early parliamentary polls would be organized on June 20.