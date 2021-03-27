Russia, UAE reach agreement on charter flights — source

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The aviation authorities of Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached an agreement on Saturday on charter cargo-passenger flights between the two countries, a source in a Russian carrier operating flights to the UAE told TASS.

"Rosaviatsiya [Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency - TASS] has permitted Arab airlines to operate all the flights they requested, so the UAE aviation authorities confirmed their permits to the Russian airlines," he said.

Russia’s low-cost carrier Pobeda, which warned the passengers about possible changes in the schedule of flights to the UAE, told TASS that it had received permission to fly the Moscow-Dubai flight on March 28.

TASS reported earlier in the day citing sources that Russian air carriers might start cancelling charter cargo and passenger flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the United Arab Emirates from Sunday, March 28, as the two countries’ aviation authorities had not issued permits for cargo-passenger flights for the summer flight season (which starts on Sunday).

Earlier on Saturday, Pobeda informed the customers who had bought tickets to Dubai and were planning to fly on Sunday that there may be significant changes in the schedule of Dubai-Moscow Flight DP888 on March 28, 2021.

At the end of last week, the anti-coronavirus crisis center gave the go-ahead to more regular flights to/from the UAE, allowing one flight per week from each Russian region.