China ready to protect world order based on international law together with Russia

BEIJING, March 23. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to protect the world order based on international law together with Moscow, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"We should act as guarantors of justice in international affairs," he pointed out. "China is ready to promote the international system established by the United Nations, protect the world order based on international law, and abide by universal values such as peace, development, justice, democracy, equality and freedom," the Chinese top diplomat added.