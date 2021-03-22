European Medicines Agency experts to come to Russia April 10 to control Sputnik V tests

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. A team of experts of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will arrive in Russia on April 10 to control Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine tests, Russian Health Minister Mikhail MUrashko said on Monday.

"The European Medicines Agency has notified us that a team of EMA experts is arriving on April 10 to control clinical tests conducted in our country," he said at a government meeting on vaccination matters.

On August 11, 2020, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. It is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.