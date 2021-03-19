Biden vows to continue contacts with Putin

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said that contacts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will take place in foreseeable future, in response to Putin’s proposal for dialogue.
"I’m sure we’ll talk at some point," Biden told journalists Friday.
Earlier, Putin offered Biden to hold an open live dialogue on Monday or even on Friday.
"I’d rather not postpone it too much. On weekend, I would like to go to taiga, have a little bit of rest, and other than that we could [have a call], tomorrow [on Friday], or, say, on Monday," the Russian leader said Thursday.
"Please, we are ready at any time, any time convenient for the US side; I will make a corresponding order to the Foreign Ministry right away," Putin pointed out.
He underscored that such contact may take place "if it is going to be a direct, honest talk, effectively live on air.".