‘Open dialogue, not debate’: Kremlin clarifies Putin’s livestream challenge to Biden

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov elucidated to reporters on Friday that it is not a debate between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden that is being offered, but rather the Russian leader’s proposal implies open dialogue.

"Naturally, there can be no debate between the two presidents. He [Putin] suggested just continuing the dialogue between the two heads of state," he explained.

The press secretary noted that Putin raised the issue of a conversation that would be broadcast live. "Certain comments were made by Mr. Biden, and these remarks are quite unprecedented, so in order not to let these statements harm bilateral Russian-American relations, which are already in a deplorable state, President Putin suggested discussing the situation but doing so openly," he clarified.