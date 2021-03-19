Biden leaves unanswered the question whether he will agree to talk to Putin live on air

WASHINGTON, March 18./TASS/. US President Joe Biden left unanswered a journalist question on Thursday whether he would agree to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin live on air.

On Thursday, the president delivered remarks on the state of vaccination in the US, aired live on the website of the White House. After ending the speech, Biden ignored journalists’ questions. The first of this question was whether he would accept the extended invitation to a live conversation. The president did not answer any of the questions and left the hall.