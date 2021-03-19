Donald Trump Jr. slams White House’s refusal to speak with Putin as weakness

NEW YORK, March 19. /TASS/. Donald Trump Jr. has blasted the refusal of US President Joe Biden’s administration to agree to hold a direct conversation as proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a sign of weakness of the United States.

"Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate. The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter (and he can’t even get that right). They look at America’s weakness right now and are salivating," he wrote on Twitter.