European Commission says has no doubts in quality of Sputnik V vaccine

BRUSSELS, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine "is, of course, a very good vaccine" and it is on the list of candidates for use in the EU, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said Wednesday, answering a question on shortage of vaccines in Europe.

"We at the EU have the biggest portfolio of vaccines, there are already four vaccines, and, hopefully, soon [there will be] five. There are ups and downs [in the shipment process], which unfortunately something that we see when we [are dealing with] such industrial capacity," Breton said. "We have, of course, many other vaccines on the planet, which is good, because […] before the end of this summer, Europe will be vaccinated, US will be vaccinated, but altogether it would be only 10% of the population of the planet."