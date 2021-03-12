France’s Marine Le Pen says her party regularly paying back loan received from Russia

When asked if her party is capable to fully return the money loaned from the Russian creditor, she noted, "We execute such payments. We do this every month and do not face any difficulties because we put in all the necessary efforts to match the party format to its financial state of affairs." The politician recalled that the party headquarters had been moved to a new location "with lower rent."

"We also asked out voters for [financial] assistance and they actively responded to it. I am grateful to them for it," the National Rally leader said. "Both members of our party and our voters are aware of the fact that we cannot secure loans in [Western] banks and that we cannot believe us to be in a calm and safe situation if we do not have the support of people who trust us," Le Pen added.

In 2014, Le Pen received a loan amounting to nine million euros to finance her election campaign in the First Czech-Russian Bank, which caused a lot of debates in France but did not stop the politician from boosting her political positions at the next elections. At the same time, Le Pen underlined that the loan was issued on ordinary conditions.