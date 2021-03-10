Criminal case initiated over Belarusian opposition figure Nikolai Kozlov

"A criminal case over [intentional disclosure of information on inspection, preliminary investigation of closed court hearing] was initiated against UCP chairman Nikolai Kozlov," the announcement says.

MINSK, March 10. /TASS/. A criminal case was initiated against the United Civic Party (UCP) of Belarus chairman Nikolai Kozlov over disclosure of confidential investigation information, the Belarusian opposition Coordination council disclosed in its Telegram channel Wednesday.

The council reminded that Kozlov refused to sign a non-disclosure obligation for three times, citing the Clause 27 of the Belarusian Constitution: "nobody can be forced to testify against themselves, their family or close relatives."

"On February 18, Nikolai was punished with administrative arrest for 15 days for his rejection to sign the non-disclosure paper," the council said.

Kozlov is involved as a witness in a case on establishment of the Coordination council as its member.

On March 1, UCP announced that Kozlov was apprehended and put into detention facility.

In August last year, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus initiated a criminal case over the establishment of the Coordination council, charging it with public calls for seizure of power or actions that harm national security. On December 21, the Office initiated additional cases over charges of establishment of a terror group and a conspiracy with aimed at seizure of state power.