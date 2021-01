WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. Pentagon has ordered to deploy up to 1,800 US National Guard troops after protesters supporting current President Donald Trump swarmed the US Capitol and attempted to break into the Congress building, Fox News television channel reported.

"…the Pentagon authorized the mobilization of the entire DC National Guard, which is approximately 1,800 troops, which will take several hours to mobilize," the television channel reported citing its military sources.