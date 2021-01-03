Azerbaijan’s president, Russian deputy PM hold talks on bilateral cooperation in 2021

BAKU, January 4. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, the co-chair of the Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation, on Sunday, focusing on bilateral cooperation in 2021, the AZERTAC news agency said.

"The sides discussed areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the fields of economy, energy, transport and agriculture in 2021, and expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to expand," the news agency reported.

The Russian deputy prime minister conveyed greetings from President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan’s head of state.

Aliyev and Overchuk hailed the successful development of Azerbaijani-Russian friendly relations based on strategic partnership.

"They noted that despite the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the economic relations have developed," AZERTAC said.