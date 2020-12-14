Number of COVID cases in Azerbaijan up to nearly 179,000

BAKU, December 14. /TASS/. As many as 3,112 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Azerbaijan over the past day, the coronavirus response headquarters under the Azerbaijani government said on Monday.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 178,986. Forty-four coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day, with the overall number of coronavirus-related fatalities standing at 1,966.

A total of 114,841 coronavirus patients have recovered, with 2,923 recoveries reported in the past day. As many as 62,179 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals. More than two million tests for the coronavirus infection have been made in the country, including more than 10,000 in the past day. About a fifth of the country’s population has been tested for the coronavirus infection.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Azerbaijan on February 28. The morbidity rate began to go up in mid-August, with a dramatic growth being reported from October 9. The highest daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases (4,451) was registered on December 13.

In view of the worsening epidemic situation, with the morbidity rates exceeding those in the spring, the country’s authorities have imposed a number of restrictions effective from October 19. Thus, operation of metro in the capital city of Baku was suspended, educational establishments were closed for vacations, and up to 70% of employees of government institutions were switched to work from home. A nationwide quarantine has been extended until January 31, 2021. A strict quarantine will be in place from December 14 to January 18, with public catering and trading outlets being closed, except food stores and pharmacies. People will have to obtain a special SMS-permit to leave their home. Entry to and exit from 17 big cities and districts, including Baku, is restricted.