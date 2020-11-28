UN calls for restraint after assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist

TASS, November 28. The United Nations call for restraint in the Middle Eastern region following the assassination of Mohsen Fahrizade, a nuclear physicist, who lead a research center under the Ministry of Defense of Iran, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told journalists.

"We noted the reports that the Iranian nuclear physicist was murdered today [Friday] near Tehran. We call for restraint and urge to avoid any actions that could lead to escalation of tensions in the region," Haq said.

Earlier on Friday, the Fars news agency reported that the scientist was attacked near the town of Damavand in the Tehran province. Later, the Iranian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the scientist was injured and died in hospital. According to the ISNA news agency, Iranian Army commander Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi claimed that Israel and the US are involved in the assassination.