Trump says ‘big progress’ reached in fight to contest election results

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that big progress was reached in the fight to contest the US presidential election results.
"WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote on Twitter. "WE WILL WIN!"
Trump did not provide any further details.
On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender Joe Biden has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.