Death toll from earthquake in western Turkey rises to 58 - Erdogan

ANKARA, November 1. /TASS/. At least 58 people were killed and 896 others were wounded in a powerful earthquake in Izmir, in western Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Sunday.

"Some 58 our citizens were killed in the quake, 896 people were injured," the Turkish leader said in his speech on national television.

Earlier reports said 55 people had been killed.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, 2,076 rescuers continue a search effort at the site of eight destroyed houses. More than 680 people have been discharged from hospitals and another 214 those injured are receiving medical assistance, the minister said.

The 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos on Friday. It was also felt in Istanbul and Athens. At least 20 houses in Izmir were ruined and some destruction was also reported in the Greek town of Karlovasi.