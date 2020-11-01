Voting in Moldovan presidential election kicks off in Moldova

CHISINAU, November 1. /TASS/. Moldova’s presidential election began at 07:00 local time (08:00 Moscow Time) with 2,004 polling stations opened across the country, a spokesperson for the Central Election Commission Rodica Sirbu told TASS on Sunday.

Nearly 2,500 observers will monitor the voting, including representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the European Union, as well as Russia, the United States and other countries.

Over 6,000 police officers will ensure order during the polls. They will monitor the situation outside the polling stations.

The presidential election comes amid tense epidemiological situation. In order to ensure measures on curbing the coronavirus spread the authorities purchased face masks, which will be given to voters free of charge. All ballot stations will be disinfected and voters will observe social distance.

Another 139 polling stations will be opened on Sunday in 26 countries. In Russia, where the majority of Moldovan labor migrants are working, some 17 ballot stations will be opened. The vote will take place in Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Surgut, Sochi, Tula, Kostroma, Kursk, Ryazan and Lipetsk.

Eight candidates are running in the election, however, according to opinion polls, incumbent President Igor Dodon is the most likely candidate to win. His main opponent in the election is Maia Sandu, former PM and the current leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS). The president will be elected for a four-year term. The candidate who gets at least 50% of the vote will win the election. If no candidate gets enough votes, a run-off will be held in two weeks.