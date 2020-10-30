Austrian Chancellor speaks against closing EU borders amid COVID-19

VIENNA, October 30. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said it was inadmissible to close borders within the member states of the European Union during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Austria Press Agency reported on Friday.

"The borders in Europe must remain open," Kurz was quoted as saying by the agency.

According to the Austrian Chancellor Kurz, it is necessary to avoid the closure of borders, just like it was done in the spring of 2020, because the current situation in EU member states is almost similar to the previously developing situation, but only with a difference of one-or two-week gap.

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 45,312,680 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,185,730 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 32,985,500 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.