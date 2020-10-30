{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Austrian Chancellor speaks against closing EU borders amid COVID-19

According to Sebastian Kurz, the current situation in EU member states is almost similar to the previously developing situation, but only with a difference of one-or two-week gap
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz FLORIAN WIESER/EPA-EFE
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz
© FLORIAN WIESER/EPA-EFE

VIENNA, October 30. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said it was inadmissible to close borders within the member states of the European Union during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Austria Press Agency reported on Friday.

"The borders in Europe must remain open," Kurz was quoted as saying by the agency.

According to the Austrian Chancellor Kurz, it is necessary to avoid the closure of borders, just like it was done in the spring of 2020, because the current situation in EU member states is almost similar to the previously developing situation, but only with a difference of one-or two-week gap.

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 45,312,680 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,185,730 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 32,985,500 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

World
Moldovan authorities, OSCE mission to team up to ensure security during election
The sides also discussed priorities for a possible meeting in the 5+2 format
Read more
Favipiravir permanently registered in Russia for COVID-19 treatment
Earlier, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare informed that Russia had registered three drugs based on Favipiravir: Avifavir, Areplivir and Coronavir
Read more
White House: Russia, US can extend New START by a year if verification measures settled
US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said the sides should "agree to cap their weapons production during that year "
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan sues Charlie Hebdo
In its recent edition, the magazine portrayed the Turkish leader as a half-naked caricature saying, ‘here is the prophet’ as he lifts the skirt of a maid wearing a head scarf and a dress standing next to him
Read more
Kremlin voices concern as fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh continues
The Kremlin spokesman noted that there was no lasting ceasefire in the region
Read more
Russian ambassador informs Greek health ministry about Russian coronavirus vaccine
Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases Sotiris Tsiodras said the next three months, preceeding the projected start of coronavirus vaccination in January, will be very difficult
Read more
Gazprom to sell around 6 mln tonnes of LNG in 2020, boost volumes starting 2021
Asia remains the driver of LNG demand growth globally, with formation and development of new regional and niche consumption centers persisting amid ongoing globalization of the markets
Read more
Lukashenko: Students taking part in Belarus protests should be expelled
The Belarusian president said the same should apply to lecturers and professors engaged in protests
Read more
Air leak spot aboard orbital outpost looks more like a scratch, says cosmonaut
The scratch is curvilinear, according to the crew member
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
The conversation was held on the Turkish side’s initiative
Read more
Scientist from Russia’s Novosibirsk contracted COVID-19 twice for sake of experiment
He disclosed that he first contracted the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, during a flight from France to Novosibirsk with a junction in Moscow
Read more
Moscow ready not to deploy 9M729 missiles in European Russia, Putin says
Putin suggested considering "specific options of mutual verification measures for lifting the existing concerns"
Read more
Armenia says its armed forces took down Turkish drone in Nagorno-Karabakh
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Russia bewildered over US statement on hypersonic missiles in Europe — diplomat
US National Security Adviser O’Brien said in a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington on October 28 that the United States would be ready to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe, if necessary, to deter Russia
Read more
Urals army aviation brigade beefed up with world’s largest Mi-26 transport helicopter
The helicopter can transport up to 70 paratroopers or 85 passengers
Read more
Media: Hainan to lay undersea cables from China to Southeast Asia's states
The authorities presented a plan for the free trade port’s development in June
Read more
Russia’s defense chief highlights tension along borders with NATO countries
The North Atlantic Alliance is improving its military infrastructure, stockpiling supplies, armament and military hardware near the Union State’s borders, according to the top brass
Read more
Russia cannot publish satirical magazine similar to Charlie Hebdo — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, the publication of such a magazine in Russia is "absolutely impossible," including due to the current legislation
Read more
White House’s remarks about readiness to deploy ballistic missiles incite instability - MP
Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky pointed out that Washington is creating a threat to global security
Read more
Russia mulls repaying its state debt to S. Korea by helicopter supplies
JSC Russian Helicopters is working with interested Korean partners
Read more
‘Spoke in the wheel’: Putin castigates schemes to stonewall Russian gas projects
In late December 2019, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was suspended after the Swiss Allseas company refused to lay pipes due to possible sanctions from Washington
Read more
Man plotting knife attack apprehended in France’s Lyon
Read more
Russian health ministry rules out commercial coronavirus vaccination for foreigners
"Any form of commercial vaccine supply can be discussed only after the domestic demand is satisfied," an aide to Russia's health minister said
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
Dutch court removes judge as requested by Ukraine in Scythian gold case
The judge's objectivity was questioned in light of the fact that he represented interests of a Russian company 10 years ago and used to work closely with the lawyers who are now defending interests of Crimean museums in the case
Read more
Woman beheaded in knife attack in France’s Nice
According to preliminary reports, the assault took place Thursday morning at the local Notre Dame cathedral
Read more
China duty free operator's profit rises after quota increases on Hainan
The Hainan authorities expect that by the end of 2020, total sales in the province's duty free stores will reach about 30 billion yuan (about $ 4.4 billion)
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
The new interceptor missile of the ABM system reliably confirmed its stated characteristics
Read more
Iranian deputy foreign minister presents Karabakh settlement plan in Moscow
The plan seeks to resolve the conflict through the assistance of regional countries, unlike the OSCE Minsk Group that includes non-regional states, the Iranian Embassy explained
Read more
Russian company to launch production of Canadian tractors
Production will be launched at a new tractor plant that will be built in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
‘Balance of interests’: Putin’s formula for settling Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
According to the Russian president, the conflict must be settled so that people could feel safe
Read more
France’s Macron says necessary to restore trust in relations with Russia
According to the French leader, this dialogue has a wide agenda
Read more
Upgraded Ka-27 helicopters practice landings on latest frigate’s deck in Arctic drills
The pilots held their training immediately after the frigate’s crew accomplished missile firings, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Read more
Armenian foreign ministry sees no alternative to verification mechanisms in Karabakh
"Azerbaijan persistently avoids creating a system of this kind," Armenia said
Read more
Developer may disclose data on Sputnik V trials due to infections among volunteers
This requires relevant amendments to the legislation, according to the Gamaleya National Research Center director
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Moscow’s support for constitutional reform in Belarus
The sides also "touched upon pressing issues of cooperation within the framework of key international organizations"
Read more
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev says control seized of over 10 settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Troops demoralize enemy force with magnetic field in Volga area drills
The exercise involved over 600 troops
Read more
Hainan's Haikou presents the plan on bettering business climate
18 key indicators were established to control the plan's implementation
Read more
Cuba registers its second coronavirus vaccine — agency
The vaccine was named Soberana 02
Read more
Egyptian foreign minister arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leadership
During the visit, Shoukry will discuss bilateral cooperation and "the two states’ coordination on most pressing regional issues of highest concern"
Read more
Around 650 criminal cases opened following riots in Belarus
According to Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrei Shved, the significant increase in the number of criminal cases initiated is an indicator of the radicalization of what is happening in Belarusian society
Read more
Snowden expectant father, baby to get Russian citizenship, says lawyer
The fugitive whistleblower has not expressed a wish to obtain Russian citizenship for now, his attorney said
Read more
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Read more
Press review: Putin offers missile moratorium and Biden says Russia biggest threat to US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 27
Read more
Russian Navy tracking NATO warships in Black Sea
The NATO mine countermeasures group includes the Hellenic Navy general support landing ship Aliakmon, the French Navy minehunter Orion, the Italian Navy ocean minesweeper Alghero and the Spanish Navy coastal minesweeper Duero
Read more
Putin to participate in Russia Calling investment forum
In previous years, Russian President visited the forum and in his speeches he touched on both global trends in the economy and the situation in its individual industries, the situation in Russia as a whole
Read more
Press review: Has Pakistan entered the Karabakh conflict and why Pompeo is touring S. Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 28
Read more
Press review: Serbia gets pro-West reshuffle and Hungary weakens Ukraine’s sovereignty
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 29
Read more
Sberbank CEO Gref certain the world will never get back to pre-covid life
The businessman believes that wearing medical masks will be obligatory from now on
Read more
No need to amend Union State Treaty with Belarus, Putin says
The Russian president recalled that the process of creation of the Union State began back in 1999
Read more