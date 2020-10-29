Security officer of French consulate in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah injured in attack

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. A security officer of the French consulate in Saudi city of Jeddah was injured by an unidentified man armed with a sharp object, Sky News Arabia reported Thursday.

The attacker has been apprehended, the local police said, adding that he is a "subject of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

According to the French Embassy in Saudi Arabia, a "private security company employee" was attacked in Jeddah. He was hospitalized, and his condition "causes no concerns."

The French Embassy decisively condemned this attack and called on French citizens in Saudi Arabia to exercise maximum caution.