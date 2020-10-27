Daily growth of coronavirus cases in Poland surpasses 16,000

WARSAW, October 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland per day increased by 16,300, which became the largest figure for the entire pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

In total, since March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 280,229 people have become infected, 4,615 have died and 119,237 have recovered.

Recently, in Poland, the daily number of cases has seen exponential growth. About 13,200 patients with coronavirus are currently housed in Polish hospitals, 1,078 of whom are connected to mechanical ventilation devices. More than 442,000 people are in quarantine and 54,000 remain under epidemiological surveillance. Temporary hospitals are being set up in Warsaw and other large cities. Currently, 20,700 beds for COVID-19 patients and 1,500 ventilators are available in the country.

It was reported earlier that Polish leader Andrzej Duda had tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential spokesman Blazej Spychalski wrote on Twitter. The Polish authorities introduced a pandemic regime in mid-March, which continues to this day. In connection with the recent increase in morbidity, on October 10, a widespread mask regime was restored in the country and restrictions were extended to cultural establishments, mass events and family holidays.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 43,825,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,165,200 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 32,206,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,547,774 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,158,940 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 26,589 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.