Colombian Foreign Ministry notifies Israel about severance of diplomatic relations

HAVANA, May 3. /TASS/. The Colombian authorities officially notified Israel about the severance of diplomatic relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia said on its X page.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Ambassador of Israel to Bogota was notified about the authorities’ decision to sever diplomatic relations with the State of Israel," the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, consulates of both countries in Tel Aviv and Bogota will continue their operation.

Speaking at a workers’ rally on May 1, President of Colombia Gustavo Petro announced that Colombia will sever diplomatic relations with Israel, which, according to Petro, carries out a policy of genocide, starting on May 2.

The Colombian authorities have repeatedly made radical statements in regards to the Middle Eastern conflict and towards Israel.