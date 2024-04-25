Export of Russian fish extended to 18 countries in 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, April 25. /TASS/. The geography of export of Russian fish was extended to 18 countries last year, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said.

"This year [Russian] export is to reach $5.6 bln. Our main markets are clearly China, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Nigeria, with African market having become one of five largest for us as well," he said.

"Supplies to other countries, both to African and Latin American, are also rapidly developing now. In 2023, around 18 countries joined our export geography," Shestakov added.