Daily growth in coronavirus cases in Poland reaches record of 12,000

WARSAW, October 22. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland per day increased by 12,107, 168 patients died. These are the largest figures in the country over the entire course of the pandemic, according to data released on Thursday by the Health Ministry.

In total, since March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 214,686 people have been infected, 4,019 have died and 102,204 have recovered. Recently, in Poland, the daily number of cases has been steadily on the rise.

The Polish authorities introduced a pandemic regime in mid-March, which continues to this day. In connection with the surge in morbidity, on October 10, a widespread mask regime was restored in the republic and restrictions were imposed on the work of establishments, on mass events and on family holidays.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 41,544,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,137,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 30,942,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,463,306 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,107,988 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 25,242 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.