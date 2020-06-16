Number of coronavirus cases in Poland surpasses 30,000

WARSAW, June 16. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland increased by 407 people, deaths increased by 16, while 30,195 cases were reported in total, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

According to the latest data, since March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 1,272 people died and 14,654 people recovered from coronavirus.

Currently, about 1,800 patients with coronavirus are admitted to hospitals in Poland. Over 95,000 people are in home quarantine, and about 17,000 people remain under epidemiological supervision.

At the moment, almost all serious restrictions that have been introduced to counter the spread of coronavirus have been lifted in the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 8,130,600 people have been infected worldwide and more than 439,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,244,800 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 545,458 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 294,306 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 7,284 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.