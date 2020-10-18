Over 50 detained for taking part in Belarusian mass protests

MINSK, October 18. /TASS/. Some 58 citizens were detained over violating the law on mass events in Belarus on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said.

"On October 17, 13 hotbeds of citizens’ social and political activity were recorded in various settlements in the country. The Interior Ministry undertook the required measures on maintaining order and ensuring public security when carrying them out. Some 58 citizens were detained for violating the law on mass events in the republic’s territory," the ministry said.