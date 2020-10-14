Rahmon reelected as Tajikistan’s president with 90.92% of the vote

DUSHANBE, October 14. /TASS/. Tajikistan’s Central Election Commission published the final results of the presidential election held on October 11. Incumbent head of state Emomali Rahmon won the election with 90.92% of the vote. The document was published by the state news agency Khovar .

"The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of the Republic of Tajikistan has ruled to recognize the election of the president of the Republic of Tajikistan. <…> According to the final results of the election, Emomali Rahmon is considered the president-elect of the Republic of Tajikistan having received 3,853,987 votes of those taking part in the vote, which constitutes 90.92%," the document informs.

The commission has ruled to issue Rahmon the document confirming that he is the president of Tajikistan.

According to the final data, 4,238,839 voters cast their ballots, with the voter turnout reaching 85.44%.

Candidate representing the Communist Party of Tajikistan Miroj Abdulloyev got 1.17% of the vote, Abduhalim Gafforzoda of the Socialist Party got 1.49%, Rustam Rahmatzoda, who represents the Party of Economic Reforms, got 2.14% and Rustam Latifzoda from the Agrarian Party has received 3.02%.

The president-elect begins his mandate after a swearing-in ceremony held during the joint session of both chambers of parliament. The date will be set by Tajikistan’s legislative body. The recent presidential election was the sixth in the history of Tajikistan’s independence. Rahmon, who has recently turned 68, won four out of five previous elections. He has been at helm since 1992, when he became chairman of Tajikistan’s Supreme Soviet (which was a post equivalent to that of president at the time). In 1994, he was elected president for the first time.