COVID-19 cases surpass 860,000 in Spain

MADRID, October 9. /TASS/. Spain has recorded at least 861,112 cases of novel coronavirus, says the data released by the country’s Health Ministry on Friday.

On Thursday, the ministry reported 848,324 COVID-19 cases and 32,929 fatalities.

The Health Ministry does not provide statistics on the COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, but says that 541 people died in the past week.

Spain declared a state of high alert in mid-March to restrict non-essential travel. The lockdown was eased on June 21. After restrictions were loosened, the country saw a resurgence of coronavirus cases. Local outbreaks are recorded more frequently, which has forced the authorities in some regions to re-impose tougher quarantine measures.